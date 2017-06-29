Ravindra Jadeja Thanks PM Narendra Modi. Here's Why

Ravindra Jadeja did not feature in India's first 2 ODIs vs West Indies.

Ravindra Jadeja did not feature in India's first 2 ODIs vs West Indies. © AFP

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is currently on a five-day break between the One-Day Internationals against the West Indies, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being an inspiration for Indians across the globe. "Thanks a lot sir.you inspiring all the indians around the world. Truly Respect you #greatmen #proudindian #rajputboy," Jadeja wrote on Instagram. The Saurashtra cricketer did not specify the reason behind his message, but posted a collage of him on a bicycle and PM Modi on a bicycle during his recent visit to Netherlands.

Thanks a lot sir.you inspiring all the indians around the world. Truly Respect you ????#greatmen #proudindian #rajputboy A post shared by Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

PM Modi was gifted a bicycle by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Interestingly, Jadeja's Gujarat Lions teammate Suresh Raina met PM Modi during his visit to the Netherlands. The left-handed batsman is holidaying in Amsterdam with his wife Priyanka and couldn't resist sharing his picture with PM Modi on Twitter.

"Delighted to meet the man with golden vision @narendramodi on his exceptionally constructive visit to the #Netherlands. #ModiInNetherlands," Raina tweeted.

Delighted to meet the man with golden vision @narendramodi on his exceptionally constructive visit to the #Netherlands. #ModiInNetherlands pic.twitter.com/tQPsmvUQlx — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 27, 2017

PM Modi visited Portugal, the United States and ended his tour in the Netherlands. This year marks 70 years of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations.