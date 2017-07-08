On MS Dhoni's Birthday, Sakshi Posted This Adorable Picture With Daughter Ziva

India cricketer MS Dhoni celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday with his family and teammates in Kingston, Jamaica. As soon as India clinched the five-match series 3-1 against the West Indies, the cake was ready for him. In recent times, it's almost become a sort of a tradition with the Indian team to put cake on the birthday boy's face and Dhoni wasn't wriggling his way out of this one. A lot of pictures went viral on social media of the former captain's face smeared with cake. Wishes poured in from fans and fellow cricketers for the wicketkeeper-batsman, but the most special one was by his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni. She took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of Dhoni with their daughter Ziva.

Happy Bday @mahi7781 !! #saathsaatheksaath ! A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

She also posted pictures of birthday celebrations where Dhoni is seen all caked up.

#saathsaatheksaath ! A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

India skipper Virat Kohli too took to Twitter to post a picture with the former India captain

Another one from the celebrations! ?? pic.twitter.com/0jfj8vvLD2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2017

Teammate Ravichandran Ashwin uploaded a video on Instagram of the cake cutting ceremony

Birthday celebrations ?? rock when the men in blue are at it.??Happy b day MSD A post shared by Ravichandran Ashwin (@rashwin99) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Dhoni began his career in 2004/05 against Bangladesh, a rather forgettable debut considering that he was run out for a duck. Considered a game-changer and the best finisher in the ODI format, Dhoni has 9,496 runs runs at an average of 51.32 in 296 matches. Before retiring from Test cricket, he played 90 matches and scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. Under Dhoni, India won the Twenty20 World Championship in 2007, the ODI World Cup (2011) and the Champions Trophy (2013).