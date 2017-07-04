MS Dhoni And Sakshi Celebrate Seven Years Of Togetherness, Wishes Galore On Social Media

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, who tied the knot on July 4, 2010, completed seven years of marriage on Tuesday. Both of them are in the Caribbean Islands where Dhoni is playing for India in the One-Day International series against West Indies. Despite scoring a fifty in the fourth match, he was under severe criticism for failing to take India through, chasing 190 against the hosts. Neither of them took to social media on this day but their fans didn't lose the opportunity to wish the couple.

Dhoni's former teammate Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to wish them.

A very Happy Anniversary MahiSakshi. Wish you great times ahead. pic.twitter.com/eBfaGgXzeV — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2017

India are leading the five-match series 2-1 and are scheduled to play the final match on Thursday. In the previous game, Virat Kohli and Co. were chasing a meager target of 190 runs against West Indies, but the Indian batsmen failed to handle the Windies bowlers and lost the match by 11 runs. Dhoni, considered one the greatest finishers in world cricket, couldn't rescue the team despite almost batting till the very end. Interestingly, four years ago playing in West Indies, Dhoni was in a similar situation against the hosts.

India needed 15 runs in the last over for a win. He got that in only three hits. This time, he crawled till the 49th over, putting India in a situation where they needed 16 off the last two.

Dhoni trusted his instincts and went for the big one only to find the long-on fielder that ended his innings at 54 off 114 balls.