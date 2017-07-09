Live Score, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): Virat Kohli May Open As Visitors Start Favourites Despite Chris Gayle Factor
Live Score, India vs West Indies: Skipper Virat Kohli might open the innings when India take on the West Indies in a one-off Twenty20, aiming to finish their Caribbean sojourn on a high.
Skipper Virat Kohli might open the innings when India take on the West Indies in a one-off Twenty20, aiming to finish their Caribbean sojourn on a high despite the threat posed by Chris Gayle's return to the home team. After winning the five-match ODI series 3-1, India will certainly have an upper hand despite the presence of Gayle, who can single-handedly swing fortunes especially in the shortest format. However, Gayle will be donning the Caribbean maroons after a gap of 15 months during which he has battled injuries as well as poor form during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was his last competitive tournament before this particular game. (Live Scorecard)
West Indies are reigning world champions with the likes of Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree still a part of the current squad led by their World T20 hero Carlos Brathwaite. Also there's Evin Lewis, who had scored a 49-ball-100 in West Indies' one-run win over India in a T20 game in Florida, last year. But T20 is one format where the home team starts on even keel against an Indian team which had its foot firmly on the pedal save an occasional blip in Jamaica.
West Indies vs India, Live Cricket Streaming:
West Indies vs India T20 is set to begin at 10:30 am local time, 21:00 pm IST. TV and Live streaming information is below.
India: TV: Ten 3, Ten 1 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.
UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Six. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Live Score: IND vs WI
The ODI series is done and dusted and we now head towards the final destination as India take on the WT20 Champions for the one-off T20I at Kingston, Jamaica. The Indians will be elated to have won the ODI series and will be oozing in confidence coming into this one. They needed this win to make things stable considering what happened of late. Overall they have been pretty clinical in the 50-over format and one would feel the youngster, Rishabh Pant might just get an opportunity here as he poses enough calibre and has been anxiously waiting in the wings. West Indies on the other hand we all know how dangerous a side they are when it comes to the shortest format of the game. The fact that the Universe Boss, Christopher Henry Gayle is called back in the side is a big boost in itself. The likes of Kieron Pollard, Marlon Samuels, Sunil Narine and Samuels Badree form a formidable unit and hence this will be a huge plus point for the hosts. So, both these sides have big hitters in their ranks and you can sit back and expect an entertaining bout.