Live Score, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): Hosts Win Toss, Elect To Bat

Underfire Indian batsmen would look to make amends for their startling collapse in the previous match and complete the series win when they take on West Indies in the fifth and final One-dayer on Thursday. The series appeared done and dusted when India began a modest 190-run chase but their intimidating batting line-up fell short by 11 runs in a stunning turnaround on a slow pitch. Of all the batsmen, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni drew the maximum flak for his slow batting as he played 70 dot balls in his 54-run knock off 114 balls. Meanwhile, West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat.(Live Scorecard)

He failed to clear the boundary ropes in his first attempt at a big shot, yet again raising questions if he is the same old force as a finisher. Ravindra Jadeja too played an atrocious shot, resulting in his dismissal, which exposed India's tail to a crunch situation. The top order, led by Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane, who has hit four half centuries in a row, has done the bulk of scoring and India would need the two batsmen to continue in the same vein. It won't be a surprise if captain Virat Kohli, who minced no words in criticising his team's shot selection, brings about changes in the middle-order.

West Indies vs India, Live Cricket Streaming:

West Indies vs India fifth ODI is set to begin at 9am local time, 7.30pm IST. TV and Live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Ten 3, Ten 1 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Six. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.