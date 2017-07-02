Live Score, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): India Eye To Seal Series

India will aim to grab an unassailable 3-0 lead when they take on West Indies in the fourth match of the ongoing five-ODI series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Sunday. Although the opening game of the series was washed out, the Indians have comprehensively dominated the subsequent two One-Day Internationals (ODI) to take a 2-0 lead. The visitors won the second ODI in Port of Spain by a huge 105-run margin before scripting a 93-run victory at this venue on Friday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies vs India, Cricket Streaming:

West Indies vs India fourth ODI is set to begin at 9am local time, 6.30pm IST. TV and Live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Ten 3, Ten 1 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Six. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.