Live Score, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): Visitors Look To Land Knockout Blow

A formidable India will fancy their chances of taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against a weakened West Indies when the two sides lock horns in the third game of the ongoing five-match ODI series, here on Friday. India lead the rubber 1-0 after winning the second one-day international in Port of Spain by 105 runs. The opening match of the series was rained off after only 39 overs of play at the Queen's Park Oval. (Live Scoreboard)
World number three India showed their might in the second game with a 105-run drubbing of the hosts, which highlighted the gulf between the two teams. In the second match, the bowlers stifled the home steam with their impeccable line and length after India's top three batsmen - Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli -delivered the goods as they recorded their biggest ever victory in the West Indies.
Port of Spain hasn't exactly been too favourable for the Windies. Lost the second game by 105 runs, and the first one got washed out, but even in that India were powering away till the rain interference. We now travel to Antigua for the second leg, if you will, of this 5-match ODI series. Maybe a change of scenery will do the hosts some good. There are a couple of changes in their squad too, with Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris bought into the fold. Jonathan Carter and Kieran Powell give up their place to them. The new pair, who's rewarded for their good show in the domestic circuit, will be making their international debut and this presents a good opportunity for the two of them to showcase their talent. This Indian unit is a very good one. Well-balanced and ready for any kind of challenge, the Windies have their work cut out. The Indian top order has been firing away since the Champions Trophy and it doesn't look like it's going to stop. Even Ajinkya Rahane has got runs under his belt after coming into the side. The Men in Blue are favourites, but the home team will hope the fresh blood included will inject some much-needed life for the remaining three games. A lot rides for Jason Holder's men. They'll have one eye on the September 30 deadline and will want to win as many games as possible, as automatic qualification for the 2019 ODI World Cup depends on it. Strong performances are the need of the hour for them, the first of them to hopefully come in this 3rd match.