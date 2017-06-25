Live Score, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): India Hope For A Rain-Free ODI

Yuvraj Singh's patchy form and fear of inclement weather will be paramount when India take on the West Indies in the second One Day International, here tomorrow. The first ODI was abandoned after 39.2 overs with India reaching 199 for 3 when persistent showers played spoilsport. Shikhar Dhawan's 87 and comeback-man Ajinkya Rahane's 62 were the highlights of the Indian innings. While weather is not in their control, what will keep Virat Kohli a touch worried is Yuvraj's form which doesn't exactly inspire confidence of the highest order. (Live Scorecard)

After a half-century against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener, Yuvraj's sequence of scores has been 7 (vs Sri Lanka), 23 not out (vs South Africa), 22 (vs Pakistan in CT final) and 4 (1st ODI vs WI). There is no debate on the class and experience of Yuvraj but at 35-plus, he surely is a shadow of his old self. His fielding has gone from bad to worse and skipper Kohli has not felt the need to summon him to bowl his left-arm spinners. With just two years left and around 45-50 ODIs to be played, Kohli will have to take a call in the next few months about Yuvraj figuring in his scheme of things.

West Indies vs India, Live Cricket Streaming:

West Indies vs India second ODI is set to begin at 9am local time, 6.30pm IST. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Ten 3, Ten 1 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Six. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.