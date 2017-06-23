Live Score, India (IND) vs (WI) West Indies: India 23/0 In 5 Overs

Captain Virat Kohli will look to put to rest, all the off-field controversies regarding Anil Kumble's controversial exit, as India gear up for the first ODI against a second string West Indies, here on Friday. Ironically, it was the Caribbean Islands, where Anil Kumble's journey as the chief national coach started but within a year, the team is back without its coach. A 5-0 whitewash is something that is expected against a side that has a cumulative ODI experience of 213 matches between 13 players with skipper Holder as the most-capped player with 58 matches to his name. Meanwhile, West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field first against India at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. India off to a steady start. Both the openers are there at the crease. India 23 for 0 in 5 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

For India, this series is also an ideal platform to test the team's bench strength. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the series, it will be an ideal opportunity for the captain to check out Mohammed Shami, who did not get a game during the Champions Trophy. The pacer has not played any official ODI since the 2015 World Cup semi-final post which he had multiple surgeries and played a few Test matches only. Shami will be keen to regain his place in the ODI XI and West Indies gives him a proper chance to do so.

West Indies vs India first ODI is set to begin at 9am local time, 6.30pm IST. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Ten 3, Ten 1 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.

UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Six. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.