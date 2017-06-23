Live Score, India (IND) vs (WI) West Indies: India 23/0 In 5 Overs

Captain Virat Kohli will look to put to rest, all the off-field controversies regarding Anil Kumble's controversial exit, as India gear up for the first ODI against a second string West Indies, here on Friday. Ironically, it was the Caribbean Islands, where Anil Kumble's journey as the chief national coach started but within a year, the team is back without its coach. A 5-0 whitewash is something that is expected against a side that has a cumulative ODI experience of 213 matches between 13 players with skipper Holder as the most-capped player with 58 matches to his name. Meanwhile, West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field first against India at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. India off to a steady start. Both the openers are there at the crease. India 23 for 0 in 5 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
For India, this series is also an ideal platform to test the team's bench strength. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the series, it will be an ideal opportunity for the captain to check out Mohammed Shami, who did not get a game during the Champions Trophy. The pacer has not played any official ODI since the 2015 World Cup semi-final post which he had multiple surgeries and played a few Test matches only. Shami will be keen to regain his place in the ODI XI and West Indies gives him a proper chance to do so.
West Indies vs India, Live Cricket Streaming:
West Indies vs India first ODI is set to begin at 9am local time, 6.30pm IST. TV and live streaming information is below.
India: TV: Ten 3, Ten 1 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV online.
UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Watch.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Six. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Live Score: IND vs WI
Slight hold up as the physio comes out to attend to Dhawan. More of the magic spray then and a drink for the batsmen.
1
Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan
OUCH! Dhawan gets hit again, this time courtesy the fielder. Back of a length ball, he taps it to short cover as they go for a quick single. Powell's throw at the bowler's end hits Shikhar on the left elbow. The same region where he copped a blow few overs ago.
0
Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan
Sharp work by Carter. West Indies have been sharp in the field so far. Shortish outside off, Dhawan cuts it towards backward point where it is superbly cut off with a dive.
1
Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan
Shortish outside off, gets back and taps it to cover for a quick run.
0
Alzarri Joseph to Shikhar Dhawan
Back of a length around off stump, Dhawan hangs back and pushes it towards the bowler.
1
Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane
Length ball outside off, Rahane pushes it towards cover-point. Good running gives them a single. The strike rotation has been superb so far.
0
Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane
On a length outside off, a bit of extra bounce as Rahane is beaten on the flashing cut.
0
Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane
Very full and around off, 140 kph, Rahane manages to dig it out towards short cover.
2
Alzarri Joseph to Ajinkya Rahane
Good length around middle, Rahane shuffles a bit and clips it through backward square leg for a brace.
0
Jason Holder to Shikhar Dhawan
On a length around off, Dhawan gets back and defends it solidly.