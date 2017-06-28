Kyle Hope, Sunil Ambris Get Maiden West Indies Call-Up

Trailing 0-1 in the series, the West Indies have brought in two fresh faces - Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris, who will replace Jonathan Carter and Kesrick Williams in the 13-man squad for the remaining three ODIs against India. Kyle Hope, brother of current West Indies' wicketkeeper Shai Hope, leads Trinidad and Tobago in domestic cricket while Ambris plays as a wicketkeeper-batsman for Windward Islands. "Sunil Ambris and Kyle Hope are two very promising young batsmen who have been selected on the basis of strong performances in our competitions" said Courtney Browne, Cricket West Indies' chairman of selectors.

"Kyle opened on our last A team's one-day tour to Sri Lanka and had some very good performances. In addition, he also had a good show opening the batting for the Trinidad & Tobago's Red Force franchise in this year's PCL competition," he added.

Talking about Ambris, Browne said: "Sunil did well in our regional Super50 One-Day tournament and also had a good show in this year's PCL first-class tournament for Windward

Islands Volcanoes, and therefore will fit within our middle order."

"They will be up against a good Indian team and they have an opportunity to show their skills and contribute to a stronger team performance."

The third ODI will be played in Antigua on Friday and the same venue will also stage the fourth ODI before teams travel to Jamaica for the final ODI and a T20 International. India lead the series 1-0 after a comfortable 105-run win in the second ODI at Port of Spain following the washed out series opener.

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell.