West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

India vs West Indies T20, Live Cricket Score: India Aim To End Caribbean Tour On A High

Updated: 09 July 2017 18:19 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies: Skipper Virat Kohli might open the innings when India take on the West Indies in a one-off Twenty20, aiming to finish their Caribbean sojourn on a high.

India take on West Indies in the one-off Twenty20 at Kingston © AFP

Skipper Virat Kohli might open the innings when India take on the West Indies in a one-off Twenty20, aiming to finish their Caribbean sojourn on a high despite the threat posed by Chris Gayle's return to the home team. After winning the five-match ODI series 3-1, India will certainly have an upper hand despite the presence of Gayle, who can single-handedly swing fortunes especially in the shortest format. However, Gayle will be donning the Caribbean maroons after a gap of 15 months during which he has battled injuries as well as poor form during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was his last competitive tournament before this particular game. (Live Scorecard)

Live cricket action and updates of the T20 match between India and West Indies straight from Kingston.

West Indies are reigning world champions with the likes of Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree still a part of the current squad led by their World T20 hero Carlos Brathwaite. Also there's Evin Lewis, who had scored a 49-ball-100 in West Indies' one-run win over India in a T20 game in Florida, last year. But T20 is one format where the home team starts on even keel against an Indian team which had its foot firmly on the pedal save an occasional blip in Jamaica.

