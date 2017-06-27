India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Shares Adorable Photo Of Her 'Two Boys'

We have seen wives and girlfriends accompanying their partners during cricket tours, and India's tour of the Caribbean Islands is no different. We saw Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech in the stands, cheering for her husband during the second One-Day International (ODI) on Sunday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi is also around and she took to Instagram to share a selfie with Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar and West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo's child which she captioned "My two boys !!! #dhawanjr #bravojr !". While the two boys are seen making funny faces in the picture, Sakshi is enjoying their company.

My two boys !!! #dhawanjr #bravojr ! A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

As soon as India reached Trinidad, Bravo along with his brother Darren Bravo, visited the Indian cricketers during their practice session at Port of Spain.

After the second ODI, the West Indies' all-rounder invited Virat Kohli and others to his house for dinner. Shikhar tweeted a photo, captioned, "Had a great time at @DJBravo47 house. @ajinkyarahane88 @imVkohli."

Even Dhoni visited his Chennai Super Kings teammate's house on Monday.

Bravo, who last played an ODI for his country in October 2014, uploaded a picture on Instagram and captioned, "It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter an my mom #champion #djbravo #Family @mahi7781".

It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter an my mom #champion #djbravo #Family @mahi7781 A post shared by Dwayne Bravo (@djbravo47) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Bravo and Virat also share a good camaraderie as the latter had featured in Bravo's song 'Chalo, Chalo', which had many other cricketers like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Michael Hussey and Irfan Pathan.

India, who are touring West Indies for five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and a Twenty20 International, beat the hosts in the second ODI match by a margin of 105 runs to take 1-0 lead in the series.