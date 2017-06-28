 
don't
miss
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

India Vs West Indies: MS Dhoni Stumps Jason Holder In His Own Unique Style, Watch Video

Updated: 28 June 2017 11:45 IST

MS Dhoni tried to tease West Indies captain Jason Holder with his 'slow motion' stumping to end his innings during the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

India Vs West Indies: MS Dhoni Stumps Jason Holder In His Own Unique Style, Watch Video
MS Dhoni stumped Jason Holder in the second ODI © AFP

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not have yet fired with the bat in the ongoing tour of West Indies, but he makes up for everything with his wicket-keeping skills. This time, it wasn't anything extraordinary, but Dhoni tried to tease West Indies captain Jason Holder with his 'slow motion' stumping to end his innings during the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. Chasing a mammoth total of 311 in 43 overs, the West Indies were way behind the target and it was almost out of the reach of the hosts. But, skipper Holder and Roston Chase put up a 42-run partnership to provide some respectability to the total.

Holder lost patience, charged down the wicket and was stumped. More than the wicket, it was the way in which Kuldeep Yadav foxed him and Dhoni got rid of Holder that put up a smile on the faces of Indian fans.

Ajinkya Rahane (103) notched up his third ODI century, while captain Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 87 off 66 balls as India crushed West Indies by 105 runs in the second ODI of the five-match series on Sunday.

Chasing 311, the West Indies struggled in reply, reduced to 4-2 in the third over before recovering to reach 205-6. Shai Hope top- scored with an 88-ball 81. Chase was next highest on 33 not out. For India, Kuldeep Yadav, making his first outing with the ball, claimed 3 wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2 wickets.

The third ODI is scheduled to be played in Antigua on June 30.

Topics : India West Indies Mahendra Singh Dhoni Kuldeep Yadav Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad West Indies vs India 2017 Cricket Jason Omar Holder
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jason Holder was stumped by MS Dhoni in the second ODI
  • India beat West Indies by 105 runs in the second ODI
  • The third ODI is scheduled to be played in Antigua on June 30.
Related Articles
After MS Dhoni, Harsh Goenka Now Takes On Virat Kohli
After MS Dhoni, Harsh Goenka Now Takes On Virat Kohli
Baby's Day Out As Team India Travel To Antigua For 3rd ODI
Baby's Day Out As Team India Travel To Antigua For 3rd ODI
India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Shares Adorable Photo Of Her 'Two Boys'
India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Shares Adorable Photo Of Her 'Two Boys'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.