West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

India vs West Indies: Men In Blue Get Surprise Visit From Dwayne Bravo

Updated: 23 June 2017 09:22 IST

India face the West Indies in first of the five ODIs at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday.

Dwayne and Darren Bravo share a laugh with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. © Twitter

As members of the Indian cricket team sweated it out ahead of their opening One-day International match against the West Indies to be held on Friday, they got a surprise visit from half-brothers, Dwayne Bravo and Darren Bravo. Both Dwayne and Darren are not part of the West Indian squad for the first two ODIs of a five-match series against India. In an image tweeted by BCCI's official twitter handle, the Bravo brothers can be seen sharing a laugh with three members of the Indian team -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

Dwayne Bravo shares a good relationship with many Indian stars, including skipper Virat Kohli, courtesy his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The West Indian all-rounder has played under Dhoni for several years in the Chennai Super Kings team.

Darren Bravo too has had a brief stint in the IPL with the Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders, but has failed to really make any impact.

A 5-0 whitewash is something that is expected against a side that has a cumulative ODI experience of 213 matches between 13 players with skipper Holder as the most-capped player with 58 matches to his name.

Compare it to a whopping 776 matches collectively between Yuvraj Singh (301), MS Dhoni (291) and Virat Kohli (184), the stark contrast between the two sides is so very distinct.

Topics : India West Indies Hardik Himanshu Pandya Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rishabh Rajendra Pant Darren Michael Bravo Dwayne John Bravo West Indies vs India 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Dwayne, Darren Bravo visit Team India's training
  • India face West Indies in a five-match ODI series
  • The 1st ODI will be held in Trinidad on Friday
