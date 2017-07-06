 
don't
miss
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: Hosts Win Toss, Elect To Bat

Updated: 06 July 2017 19:44 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies: Underfire Indian batsmen would look to make amends for their startling collapse in the previous match and complete the series win when they take on West Indies in the fifth and final One-dayer on Thursday.

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: Hosts Win Toss, Elect To Bat
Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies: Visitors would look to seal the series by winning the final ODI © AFP

Underfire Indian batsmen would look to make amends for their startling collapse in the previous match and complete the series win when they take on West Indies in the fifth and final One-dayer on Thursday. The series appeared done and dusted when India began a modest 190-run chase but their intimidating batting line-up fell short by 11 runs in a stunning turnaround on a slow pitch. Of all the batsmen, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni drew the maximum flak for his slow batting as he played 70 dot balls in his 54-run knock off 114 balls. He failed to clear the boundary ropes in his first attempt at a big shot, yet again raising questions if he is the same old force as a finisher. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live action and updates of the match between India and West Indies straight from Sabina Park, Kingston.

19:44 IST: Change of ends for Shami.

19:43 IST: Dot ball from Pandya to end the over. West Indies are 14/0 in 3 overs.

19:41 IST: Lewis punches off the backfoot, through the covers and gets three runs for his effort.

19:40 IST: Pandya comes into the attack to replace Shami.

19:36 IST: The Indian pacer overcompensates and provides too much room and Hope puts it away for a double.

19:35 IST: Four!! Umesh strays on to the pads of Kyle Hope and is clipped for a boundary, first of the match.

19:34 IST: Some movement for Umesh Yadav. Windies, though, pick a quick single.

19:33 IST: Cautious start from the hosts. West Indies are 3/0 in 1 over.

19:30 IST: Dot ball to start off with.

19:25 IST: All set as the Windies openers walks out. Shami has the new ball in his hand.

19:03 IST: West Indies captain Jason Holder wins toss, elects to bat.

19:00 IST: Toss time!!

18:58 IST: We are minutes away from the toss. 

18:55 IST: STAT ATTACK: India have lost the last four ODIs they have played on this ground while the West Indies have won nine out of their last 10 games here.

18:50 IST: A win for the Windies will see them draw the five-match series 2-2 while a win for India will help them secure a 3-1 series win.

18:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fifth and final match between India and West Indies. The series is on the line today despite India looking the better of the two sides. The hosts stunned the Men in Blue in the fourth ODI and the visitors will be gunning for revenge and looking to seal the series. 

Ravindra Jadeja too played an atrocious shot, resulting in his dismissal, which exposed India's tail to a crunch situation. The top order, led by Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane, who has hit four half-centuries in a row, has done the bulk of scoring and India would need the two batsmen to continue in the same vein. It won't be a surprise if captain Virat Kohli, who minced no words in criticising his team's shot selection, brings about changes in the middle-order.

Topics : India West Indies Virat Kohli Jason Omar Holder Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica West Indies vs India 2017 Live Blogs Live Cricket Score Live Score Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Live Score, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): Hosts Win Toss, Elect To Bat
Live Score, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): Hosts Win Toss, Elect To Bat
ICC Women's World Cup 2017, India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka By 16 Runs
ICC Women's World Cup 2017, India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka By 16 Runs
Highlights, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): West Indies Beat India By 11 Runs
Highlights, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): West Indies Beat India By 11 Runs
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.