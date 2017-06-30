India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: Visitors Eye Unassailable Series Lead

A formidable India will fancy their chances of taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against a weakened West Indies when the two sides lock horns in the third game of the ongoing five-match ODI series, here on Friday. India lead the rubber 1-0 after winning the second one-day international in Port of Spain by 105 runs. The opening match of the series was rained off after only 39 overs of play at the Queen's Park Oval. (Live Scorecard)

Live cricket score and update from the match between India and West Indies straight from Antigua

World number three India showed their might in the second game with a 105-run drubbing of the hosts, which highlighted the gulf between the two teams. In the second match, the bowlers stifled the home steam with their impeccable line and length after India's top three batsmen - Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli -delivered the goods as they recorded their biggest ever victory in the West Indies.