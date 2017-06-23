India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Dhawan, Rahane Give India Steady Start Vs West Indies

Live Score, India vs West Indies: India take on the hosts in the 1st ODI in Trinidad.

Live Score, India vs West Indies: India take on the hosts in the 1st ODI in Trinidad. © AFP

Captain Virat Kohli will look to put to rest, all the off-field controversies regarding Anil Kumble's controversial exit, as India gear up for the first ODI against a second string West Indies, here on Friday. Ironically, it was the Caribbean Islands, where Anil Kumble's journey as the chief national coach started but within a year, the team is back without its coach. A 5-0 whitewash is something that is expected against a side that has a cumulative ODI experience of 213 matches between 13 players with skipper Holder as the most-capped player with 58 matches to his name. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India vs West Indies straight from Trinidad.

17:06 IST: The ball has hit Shikhar Dhawan for the second time. His elbow takes a blow again. Physio is treating Dhawan.

17:02 IST: Excellent over from Alzarri Joseph. He concedes just 4 runs. India 35/0 in 8 overs.

16:57 IST: FOUR! Ajinkya Rahane guides Alzari Joseph towards sweeper cover for a boundary. Excellent placement from the right hander. India 27/0 in 6 overs.

16:52 IST: 5 overs gone! India are 23/0. Rahane 4*, Dhawan 17*.

16:45 IST: FOUR! Excellent drive from Dhawan. The left-hander drives towards the point for another boundary. India 21/0 in 4 overs.

16:39 IST: 6 runs off Alzarri Joseph's over. India 9/0 in 2 overs.

16:37 IST: FOUR! First boundary of India innings. Dhawan goes on back-foot and cuts the ball towards backward square leg.

16:35 IST: Excellent start from captain Jason Holder. India 3/0 in 1 over.

16:29 IST: Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle. West Indies team are in a huddle.

16:16: Here are the Playing XIs:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (captain), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Miguel Cummins

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

16:15 IST: TOSS: West Indies opt to field against India.

West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first in the 1st ODI #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/ZyjeGuJNDv — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2017

15:45 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the first one-day international of the five-match series between India and West Indies.

For India, this series is also an ideal platform to test the team's bench strength.

With Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the series, it will be an ideal opportunity for the captain to check out Mohammed Shami, who did not get a game during the Champions Trophy.

The pacer has not played any official ODI since the 2015 World Cup semi-final post which he had multiple surgeries and played a few Test matches only.

Shami will be keen to regain his place in the ODI XI and West Indies gives him a proper chance to do so.