 
don't
miss
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

India vs West Indies: Adam Gilchrist's Special Message For MS Dhoni

Updated: 04 July 2017 12:03 IST

Gilchrist, who has 9619 ODI runs, took to Instagram to congratulate Dhoni with a special message.

India vs West Indies: Adam Gilchrist's Special Message For MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni has scored 64 fifties in ODI cricket. © AFP

Adam Gilchrist's Special Message For MS Dhoni Former India captain MS Dhoni's 78-run knock in the 3rd ODI against the West Indies helped go pass the legendary Adam Gilchrist to come the second highest run-scoring wicketkeeper-batsman. Dhoni's fifty in the 4th ODI has now taken his ODI run tally to 9496 runs. Gilchrist, who has 9619 ODI runs, took to Instagram to congratulate Dhoni with a special message. "Congrats on passing me, young fella. Was always a matter of time. #msd #2ndhighest #keepers," he wrote.

 

Congrats on passing me young fella. Was always a matter of time. #msd #2ndhighest #keepers

A post shared by Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) on

Dhoni still has a lot of run-scoring to displace Kumar Sangakkara from the top. The iconic Sri Lankan cricketer has 14234 ODI runs to his credit.

Virat Kohli and Co. were chasing a meager target of 190 runs against the West Indies in the 4th One-Day International (ODI) at Antigua on Sunday.

Dhoni, considered one the greatest finishers in world cricket, couldn't rescue Indian team despite batting till the very end, almost. Interestingly, four years ago playing in West Indies Dhoni was in a similar situation against the hosts.

India needed 15 runs in the last over for a win. He got that in only three hits. This time, he crawled till the 49th over, putting India in a situation where they needed 16 off the last two. He could have taken a single in the last ball of the 49th over, may be.

Dhoni trusted his instincts to go for the big one, but was found caught in the long-on ending his innings at 54 off 114 balls.

Topics : Mahendra Singh Dhoni Adam Gilchrist West Indies vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhoni went past Gilchrist's record in the 3rd ODI
  • Gilchrist posted a special message on Instagram
  • Dhoni has now scored 64 ODI fifties
Related Articles
India Vs West Indies: Batsmen Let The Team Down, Says Sanjay Bangar After Loss In Fourth ODI
India Vs West Indies: Batsmen Let The Team Down, Says Sanjay Bangar After Loss In Fourth ODI
India Vs West Indies: MS Dhoni Could Not Finish Off This Time, Scores Slowest Fifty By An Indian In 16 Years
India Vs West Indies: MS Dhoni Could Not Finish Off This Time, Scores Slowest Fifty By An Indian In 16 Years
Highlights, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): West Indies Beat India By 11 Runs
Highlights, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): West Indies Beat India By 11 Runs
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.