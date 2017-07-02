India vs West Indies 4th ODI, Live Cricket Score: India Aim To Seal Series vs West Indies

Foot firmly set on the pedal, a marauding India would be aiming to seal the series with yet another resounding performance against a below-par West Indies in the fourth one-day International on Sunday. With comprehensive back-to-back victories in the second and third ODIs, it seems like a mere formality as Virat Kohli and his men are slowly inching towards a complete rout of their opposition despite the first game being abandoned. The victory margins of 105 and 93 runs, respectively, is a testimony to India's complete dominance in the current series. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live score and updates from the match between India and West Indies straight from Antigua.

For Kohli, a 4-0 victory many not earn him a lot of plaudits due to the sheer quality of opposition but would definitely help him to deflect the unwanted controversy that was created due to his alleged role in sudden departure of national coach Anil Kumble. The best part about India's performance is that they have had all bases covered.