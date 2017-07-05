 
don't
miss
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

Chris Gayle to Take Field Against India in T20 Tie

Updated: 05 July 2017 13:38 IST

It will be Gayle's first T20 match at his home ground, Sabina Park. The marauding batsman, who has two T20 centuries, last played an international match for the West Indies in the 2016 World T20 final against England at Eden Gardens.

Chris Gayle to Take Field Against India in T20 Tie
Chris Gayle has been recalled to West Indies' squad for the lone T20 vs India. © AFP

Big-hitting batsman Chris Gayle has been recalled to the West Indies squad for the lone Twenty20 International against India on Sunday. Gayle, who is West Indies' most successful batsman in the T20 format with 1519 runs at an average of 35.32, replaced Lendl Simmons, who had struggled for runs in the T20 series against Afghanistan.

It will be Gayle's first T20 match at his home ground, Sabina Park. The marauding batsman, who has two T20 centuries, last played an international match for the West Indies in the 2016 World T20 final against England at Eden Gardens.

All-rounder Jason Holder, who leads the side in Tests and ODIs, has been rested again and the side will be led by Carlos Brathwaite.

"We welcome Chris back to the T20 squad. He is the most prolific batsman in this format and will add value to our team at the top of the order," Courtney Browne, Cricket West Indies' chairman of selectors, said.

"He will get the chance to play on his home ground and against a top-quality Indian team," Browne added.

The hosts are trailing 1-2 in a five-match ODI series with India and will strive to equal the rubber by winning the final match on Thursday.

West Indies T20 squad:

Carlos Brathwaite (C), Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton and Kesrick Williams.

Topics : Christopher Henry Gayle West Indies vs India 2017 Cricket West Indies
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India and West Indies will play one T20 match
  • Gayle has been recalled to the West Indies squad
  • India lead the 5-match series 2-1
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Flop Shows: Hall Of Shame Of the Biggest Failures in Season 10
IPL 2017, Flop Shows: Hall Of Shame Of the Biggest Failures in Season 10
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Promises RCB Fans That He'll Be Back With A Bang
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Promises RCB Fans That He'll Be Back With A Bang
IPL Highlights, DD Vs RCB: Bangalore End Campaign on Winning Note, Beat Delhi By 10 Runs
IPL Highlights, DD Vs RCB: Bangalore End Campaign on Winning Note, Beat Delhi By 10 Runs
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.