 
don't
miss
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

BCCI CEO Set To Meet Team India In Jamaica On Head Coach Feedback

Updated: 05 July 2017 19:06 IST

Rahul Johri will meet with the team in an attempt to get a feedback on the appointment of the new head coach.

BCCI CEO Set To Meet Team India In Jamaica On Head Coach Feedback
Team India take on the West Indies in the final ODI on Thursday. © AFP

The BCCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri will be in Jamaica to meet Indian captain Virat Kohli and his team, in an attempt to get a feedback on the appointment of the new head coach. Johri is expected to arrive in Kingston by Wednesday evening to have a detailed discussion with skipper Kohli on the appointment of the coach and other support staff. "Yes, Rahul has left for Jamaica with permission of the Committee of Administrators (COA). He has been instructed with the task of getting feedback from the captain and the team. The team's feedback will then be passed to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to take all parameters into account," a BCCI official privy to the development said.

The move is perceived by many as BCCI and COA's method of trying to gauge the mood of the team as they don't want any discord over new appointee.

A few days ago, Kohli had said that he will only air his view if the BCCI asks for it.

"From a personal point of view, I can't pinpoint anything or give details. We as a team, contrary to a lot of perceptions, only voice our opinions when asked by the BCCI for suggestions. So that is something we have always gone through as a process and that's something we respect as a team," Kohli had said during an interaction with media during the Antigua leg of the series.

But questions are also being raised whether taking feedback from the team tantamounts to showing CAC, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, in poor light.

The move according to many is another indicator that it's a formality before Ravi Shastri takes over the coaching role.

On a different note, it was also learnt that former medium pacer Venkatesh Prasad has not applied for chief coach's post, contrary to popular belief.

"Venkatesh Prasad's CV is not there among those who have applied for the coach's post. He is working as the chairman of selectors with the junior team. We don't know who spread the news. Venky on his part never confirmed that he has applied for the job," said the source.

The BCCI brass is also on a sticky wicket on the issue of criteria for being a full-time manager of the Indian team.

It has been learnt that COA wants former international and first-class players as manager but the administrative job requires a different skill set.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket West Indies vs India 2017
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The interview for the coach's position is on July 10
  • India play West Indies in the final ODI on Thursday
  • Anil Kumble stepped down as head coach after the Champions Trophy
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Shot Selection Not Up To The Mark, Says Virat Kohli
India vs West Indies: Shot Selection Not Up To The Mark, Says Virat Kohli
India Vs West Indies: Batsmen Let The Team Down, Says Sanjay Bangar After Loss In Fourth ODI
India Vs West Indies: Batsmen Let The Team Down, Says Sanjay Bangar After Loss In Fourth ODI
India Vs West Indies: MS Dhoni Could Not Finish Off This Time, Scores Slowest Fifty By An Indian In 16 Years
India Vs West Indies: MS Dhoni Could Not Finish Off This Time, Scores Slowest Fifty By An Indian In 16 Years
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 June 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.