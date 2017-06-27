 
West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

Baby's Day Out As Team India Travel To Antigua For 3rd ODI

Updated: 27 June 2017 12:21 IST

While Shikhar Dhawan's son seems to be having a lot of fun, Ziva Dhoni wears a sombre expression. © Twitter

India's tour of the West Indies didn't get to off to the most auspicious of starts but a thumping win in the second ODI seems to have relaxed the mood in the Indian camp, especially after the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga. In Trinidad, some of the Indian players were pictured enjoying some down time at West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's house. Now, the bandwagon shifts to Antigua for the third and fourth ODI and it seems it's time for the kids to steal some of the limelight away from their super popular fathers.

Shikhar Dhawan has been quite active on social media platform Twitter and tweeted another adorable photo of his son Zoravar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva in the bus.

While Zoravar, sitting next to his mother, can be seen making a face, Ziva is being held by her mother Sakshi. Both Mahi and Sakshi smile for the cameras but Ziva has a sombre look.

India's first ODI against the West Indies was abandoned dur to rain after just 39 overs of the visitors' innings.

Though, the rain once again interrupted the proceedings in the second ODI, it didn't cause as much havoc. India, put into bat, smashed 310 off jusr 43 overs thanks Ajinkya Rahane's 104-ball 103 and an 87-run blitz from skipper Virat Kohli.

In reply, West Indies' batsmen just failed to turn up for the chase and barring Shai Hope none of them could make an impression. The hosts could manage just 205 for six in their 43 overs with young Kuldeep Yadav and experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressing with the ball for India.

India will look to an unassailable 2-0 lead when the two teams meet in the third ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua on Friday. The fourth ODI will be played at the same stadium on Sunday while the fifth and final ODI is slated for July 6 in Jamaica.

Highlights
  • Dhawan posted a pic of Ziva and Zoravar playing in the bus
  • Team India are travelling to Antigua
  • India and West Indies will play the 3rd, 4th ODI in Antingua
