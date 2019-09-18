 
World Weightlifting Championships: Jhilli Dalabehera Crashes Out Of The Competition

Updated: 18 September 2019 23:39 IST

World Weightlifting Championships: Jhilli Dalabehera failed to register a single lift in the snatch section of the women's 45kg event in Thailand.

World Weightlifting Championships: Jhilli Dalabehera Crashes Out Of The Competition
Jhilli Dalabehera failed to lift 68kgs in her three attempts in the snatch event. © Twitter

In a disappointing start to India's campaign, Jhilli Dalabehera failed to register a single lift in the snatch section of the women's 45kg event at the World Weightlifting Championships in Pattaya on Wednesday. Competing in the non-Olympic category, the 20-year-old failed to lift 68kgs in her three attempts in the snatch event, crashing out of the competition. In clean and jerk, Jhilli, an Asian Championship silver medallist, lifted 88 kg. She then unsuccessfully attempted to lift 92kg and 93 kg in her second and third try respectively.

She ended with a total of 88kg (0kg+88kg). The gold medal went to Turkey's Saziye Erdogan, who lifted 169kg (77kg+92kg).

Ludia Ramos Montero of Cuba settled for silver for her total effort of 167jg (76kg+91kg).

Indonesia's Lisa Setiawati grabbed the last spot on the podium. She lifted 165kg (70kg + 95kg). On Thursday, former world champion Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and Sneha Soren will be in action.



