 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Weightlifting

NADA Bans Weightlifter Seema For Four Years For Doping Violation

Updated: 28 December 2019 15:26 IST

Seema won a silver medal in the 2017 Commonwealth Championships and finished sixth in the women's 75kg competition at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

NADA Bans Weightlifter Seema For Four Years For Doping Violation
Seema's dope sample was collected this year during the 34th Women National Weightlifting Championship. © AFP

India's Commonwealth Championship silver medallist weightlifter Seema has been slapped with a four-year suspension for a doping violation. In a statement, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) said Seema's dope sample was collected this year during the 34th Women National Weightlifting Championship in Vishakhapatnam. "Presence of prohibited substances were found in her system during an ongoing Championship to enhance her performance which amounted to a clear cut case of cheating and outright violation of National Anti-Doping rules," said a statement.

"The analysis report of her sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for presence of a prohibited substance namely Hydroxy-4-methoxy Temoxifen (Metabolite of Tamoxifen), Selective Estrogen Receptor Modular (SERM) Metenolone, Anabolic Steroid Ostarine ( Enobosram), Selective Androgen Receptor Modular (SARM)."

They are all non-specified substances as per the WADA prohibited list of 2019.

She had been given a four-year suspension by NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) following the hearing on her positive test for banned performance enhancing drugs.

Seema won a silver medal in the 2017 Commonwealth Championships and finished sixth in the women's 75kg competition at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Weightlifting
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Seema has been slapped with a four-year suspension for a doping violation
  • Seema won a silver medal in the 2017 Commonwealth Championships
  • Seema finished sixth in the women's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
Related Articles
Mirabai Chanu Bags Gold At Qatar International Cup
Mirabai Chanu Bags Gold At Qatar International Cup
NADA Sanctions On Weightlifters Not To Affect India
NADA Sanctions On Weightlifters Not To Affect India's 2020 Tokyo Olympics Quota Places
Ravi Kumar Katulu, India
Ravi Kumar Katulu, India's Commonwealth Weightlifting Champion, Handed 4-Year Doping Ban
World Weightlifting Championships: Mirabai Chanu Betters Her National Record But Fails To Win Medal
World Weightlifting Championships: Mirabai Chanu Betters Her National Record But Fails To Win Medal
World Weightlifting Championships: Jhilli Dalabehera Crashes Out Of The Competition
World Weightlifting Championships: Jhilli Dalabehera Crashes Out Of The Competition
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.