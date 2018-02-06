 
Maharashtra Lifters Shine At Khelo India Games

06 February 2018

Jeremy Lalrinnunga, a Mizo lad who is representing Maharashtra, lifted 115 kg in snatch and 136 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 251 kg

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold in 62 kg category © Khelo India

World Youth Championship silver medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga set the benchmark in the weightlifting hall at the Khelo India School Games, winning the gold to lead Maharashtra to a medal sweep of the boys 62 kilogram category here on Tuesday. Lalrinnunga, a Mizo lad who is representing Maharashtra, lifted 115 kg in snatch and 136 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 251 kg. Jacob Vanlaltluanga took silver with a total of 247 kg while Abhishek Nipane picked up the bronze medal.

Both Jeremy and Jacob were representing Maharashtra as they are from the Army Sports Institute in Pune, but have grown up together in Mizoram capital Aizawl.

Despite winning the gold, Jeremy was unhappy with his efforts as he failed to lift 140 kg in his last clean and jerk attempt.

"I wanted to lift more because I was testing myself," he said.

He revealed that he was not planning to take part in the competition with his eyes set on the National Youth Championships set to take place later this month.

