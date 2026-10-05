Nikki Bella's recent WWE SmackDown look got some very direct praise from her sister Brie Bella, who brought it up during The Nikki & Brie Show. Nikki had appeared on SmackDown in a red latex outfit while attacking Paige, and she kept the same hairstyle for the podcast recording. Brie clearly liked the whole look, telling Nikki she had looked “very hot” on the show and joking that “t*ts were out and everything.” Nikki explained that she had got her hair done specifically to complete the look. She also revealed that the outfit itself had been recycled from an old movie premiere appearance.

Brie Bella Praises Nikki's SmackDown Appearance

Brie noticed Nikki was still wearing her SmackDown hairstyle when they recorded their podcast.

“How are you? How are you feeling it looks like you still have your hair from SmackDown,” Brie said.

Nikki explained that she was trying to keep the wavy-haired look for as long as possible. Brie then moved straight to the outfit, praising how her sister looked and pointing out that she had reused the same clothes from an older movie premiere.

“Is it because you looked so hot on SmackDown? You were very hot, you were very hot, t*ts were out and everything,” Brie told her sister.

Nikki said she had got her hair done to put the entire look together. The red latex outfit had been worn previously at a movie premiere, but it was used again for her WWE appearance.

Paige and Nikki will face off once again in two weeks. But Paige gave Nikki a little gift https://t.co/0Mki7vYVe8 — Saraya / Paige Universe (@SarayaUniverse) October 3, 2026

Nikki Bella's SmackDown Issues With Paige Continue

The outfit was part of a bigger night for Nikki, who attacked Paige from behind on the previous week's SmackDown. Paige did not let that go when they crossed paths backstage the following week.

During the backstage segment, Paige said the two women would wrestle again in two weeks before slapping Nikki across the face. Chelsea Green was also backstage after her own recent issues with Nikki, and she found the altercation funny.

Nikki has also been trying to get a shot at Chelsea's WWE Women's Championship, despite the growing list of women she has crossed paths with since returning to WWE. Paige was especially angry because Nikki had attacked her despite previously being considered her friend at SummerSlam.

The SmackDown women's locker room already has plenty of women chasing Chelsea's title, and Nikki wants to move ahead of them. Her attempt to do that now includes another match with Paige in two weeks.