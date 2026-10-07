Kam Hendrix is getting lots of attention on NXT after a backstage clip showed Maxxine Dupri's real-life husband dancing with Nikkita Lyons and Chantel Monroe. Hendrix performs in WWE as Showtime, and he posted the video by himself, with his usual in-character attitude. It came out in the week Lyons was busy on NXT. Hendrix, on other hand, hasn't wrestled since his September singles loss to Mason Rook. He wrote a cheeky caption too: "Getting my cake and eating it too." And Dupri? She is still a part of The Vision on WWE RAW with Austin Theory and Bron Breakker.

Getting my cake and eating it too ???????? https://t.co/0ThRy4DbnH — Kam Hendrix (@wwekamhendrix) October 7, 2026

Kam Hendrix Shares Backstage Dance Clip With Nikkita Lyons and Chantel Monroe

Social media is where Hendrix is most known, especially how he talks with WWE fans and other Superstars while in character. He is 29 years old and often starts online fights. His newest post has the same energy.

The video shows him dancing backstage with Lyons and Monroe. Hendrix put the caption "Getting my cake and eating it too," on it, so he is speaking straight to the attention around his personal life.

Lyons had her own work on NXT. She was in the Battle Royal that decided the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Wren Sinclair won it, and now she gets a title shot against Kelani Jordan at Halloween Havoc.

Hendrix is a different story. He has been out of the ring for quite some time. Mason Rook beat him in a singles match in September, and that was his latest NXT match.

Maxxine Dupri Continues Her WWE RAW Run With The Vision

Hendrix makes noise on NXT and online, but Dupri appeared on the latest RAW. She came out with Austin Theory and Bron Breakker for their tag team match against Je'Von Evans and Penta. They lost - the Vision members.

Her WWE journey changed a lot from the start, when she appeared as the mouthpiece for Maximum Male Models. After that she joined Alpha Academy, then started wrestling and won the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Later she turned heel on RAW.

She also talked openly about struggling with online criticism. During an Impaulsive appearance, Dupri said why she tries to stay off X when she can.

"The part that's truly hard is like mentally being away from home, and you're probably, like, so numb to this, but for me, sometimes if I catch a glimpse of something online, I don't do well with that. So that's why I got to stay off X," Dupri said.

For now her WWE role is with The Vision, and Hendrix still waits for his next NXT match after losing to Rook.