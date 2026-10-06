WWE has revealed the official theme song for Money in the Bank 2026, and it gives this weekend's event a very familiar hip-hop track. Lil Wayne's 2008 hit "A Milli" will be used when the show goes live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday. WWE announced the song before Monday Night RAW. So, one more detail added to an event that already have several matches lined up. Stephanie Vaquer is set to defend the Women's World Championship, while LA Knight will challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Also, the two Money in the Bank ladder matches will decide future title challengers.

"A Milli" by @LilTunechi is an Official Theme Song of #MITB! https://t.co/S8Kn2srNlo — WWE Music Group (@WWEMusic) October 5, 2026

Lil Wayne's ‘A Milli' becomes the official Money in the Bank theme

The song choice came through WWE's official post, which stated: "A Milli by @LilTunechi is an Official Theme Song of #MITB!" Lil Wayne released the track in 2008, and now it gets attached to Money in the Bank this year.

Two championship matches are already scheduled for the show. Stephanie Vaquer will defend the Women's World Championship, and her challenger is going to be decided on RAW, where Liv Morgan faces Becky Lynch in a number one contenders match. Vaquer won the title from Morgan at a live event in Chile last month, with Lynch as the special guest referee.

LA Knight is booked against Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Before the event, Knight said he intends to beat Reigns and end his losing streak at Money in the Bank. Besides this, the winners of the men's and women's ladder matches earn future title shots at a time and place of their choosing.

Ethan Page responds after missing the Money in the Bank ladder match

Ethan Page will not be part of any ladder match after he lost his qualifying bout on the September 7 episode of RAW. But his name still came up, because fans criticized comments he made about what he planned to do if he won the contract.

Page had said he would use the Money in the Bank contract to cash in on the Intercontinental Championship. Speaking to Sound Sphere Magazine, he pushed back on the criticism and said he does not make decisions based on what fans want.

"I don't care what you want," Page said, adding there is no instance in his life where he makes decision based on the desires of fans in their personal lives.

"I'd like to bring something to the attention of these bozos who flippantly share their opinions.