WWE has reportedly released 27-year-old NXT star Keanu Carver, and PWInsider says his name was also taken off the company's internal roster. The report came after a fellow NXT star, whose identity has not been made public, filed an order of protection against him on September 14. The filing followed the end of their relationship and included allegations of domestic violence and stalking. Carver, whose real name is Kevin Robertson, had been signed with WWE since 2023 and moved through several parts of the NXT system. He made his NXT main debut earlier this year and also competed on LFG.

A protection order was filed after the relationship ended

The order of protection was filed after Carver and the unnamed NXT star broke up. The petition alleged that Robertson kept contacting the petitioner after the relationship ended, with unwanted visits to their home and repeated phone calls.

One detail in the filing was how many calls were allegedly made in a single day. Robertson was accused of calling the petitioner as many as 44 times in one day. The report also described the relationship between the two as abusive and threatening.

The breakup itself was already reported by POST Wrestling last month, which also covered the reaction around the split. The identity of the other NXT wrestler involved is not revealed in the reports.

Carver later reacted to the attention around the allegations on social media. He wrote, "y'all gone sound dumb ash in the mouth." His social media accounts were deleted after that.

keanu carver just deleted his twitter so i'm just making sure we have a record of how this dude “responded” to stalking and domestic violence allegations https://t.co/rftkK0Xp5V — drg. ???? (@drgfromnyc) September 30, 2026

Carver's WWE run lasted almost three years

Carver joined WWE in 2023 and became part of NXT the same year. His first appearance came during the Breakout Tournament in December, and after this he worked across NXT Level Up and Evolve.

He finally reached NXT's main programming in January 2026. Carver also appeared in the third season of LFG earlier this year, so that gave him one more platform inside WWE before his current exit.

PWInsider's report now says Carver has been released by the company. Removing him from the internal roster is another change to his WWE status, and it means he is not expected to be booked for upcoming NXT live events in the near future.

Also, the report says the media attention around the allegations, along with Carver's response, may have been a factor in WWE's decision about the 27-year-old.