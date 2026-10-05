Roman Reigns is coming back to Monday Night Raw tonight at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The World Heavyweight Champion will address LA Knight and The 946 before Money in the Bank. But Reigns has more on his mind than just the title match, because The 946 went after his family. Solo Sikoa was abducted and left in some unknown secluded part of Texas, and Jaida Parker showed herself as the fourth member of the group by running down Jacob Fatu with her car. Besides this, RAW also has a big women's match, two tag bouts and Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page.

The card for tomorrow's RAW... - World Champion Roman Reigns returns - LA Knight is advertised - Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan (World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match) - Sol Ruca & Lola Vice vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez - Ethan Page vs. Rey Fenix (AAA Cruiserweight Championship) #WWERaw — EliteRockerz ???? (@EliteClubS0B) October 4, 2026

WWE RAW Tonight full match card

The women's division got one of the biggest matches of the night. Liv Morgan faces Becky Lynch, and the winner becomes the No. 1 contender for Stephanie Vaquer's Women's World Championship.

Morgan has been asking for another shot at Vaquer since she lost the title in Chile last month. And she wants revenge on Lynch too, because of her involvement in what Morgan called the "Santiago Screwjob."

The rest of the announced card includes:

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch - No. 1 contender match for Stephanie Vaquer's Women's World Championship

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Sol Ruca & Lola Vice

Penta & Je'Von Evans vs. Bron Breakker & Austin Theory

Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page

Oba Femi and Dominik Mysterio are also advertised for the show

Penta and Je'Von Evans team up against the reigning World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez also join forces, even though their opponents, Sol Ruca and Lola Vice, are set to face them this Saturday. Rey Fenix, meanwhile, goes one-on-one with Ethan Page, and he enters the match as the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion.

When and where to watch WWE Monday Night RAW tonight?

For people who want to watch live, the key details are:

Start time : 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Streaming : Netflix

: Netflix Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

RAW can still add more matches or segments before broadcast starts. But for now, Roman Reigns' return and the five announced matches are headlining the card.

Roman Reigns returns with The 946 and LA Knight waiting

Reigns is scheduled to address LA Knight and The 946 on the final RAW before Money in the Bank. He defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Knight this Saturday, but the attacks on The Bloodline gave him one more problem to handle.

The 946 first went after Solo Sikoa, who was abducted and later left in a secluded part of Texas with a bag over his head. Last week, Jaida Parker showed herself as the fourth member of the group when she ran down Jacob Fatu with her car.

So now Reigns has a choice about how much he wants to get personally involved. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso been acting as his captains, and it's still unclear if Reigns will handle The 946 himself or just leave this responsibility with them. Also, LA Knight will be waiting for him at Money in the Bank. Knight's title challenge is set for this Saturday.