Josiah Jean and Monica Monroe have both signed WWE ID contracts through Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, giving the two young wrestlers a new path toward WWE while they continue working outside the company. Their deals were announced at Reality of Wrestling's Rise to Wrestling Royalty event, where Jean received his contract from Booker T and Monroe became a double champion. Jean, known as “The Rocket,” had earned a WWE tryout during SummerSlam week in August and impressed WWE trainers and coaches, especially with his promo work. Monroe also captured the WWE ID Women's Championship while retaining the ROW Women's Championship.

Josiah Jean Gets WWE Contract After SummerSlam Tryout

Booker T personally presented Jean with the WWE ID contract during the Rise to Wrestling Royalty broadcast. He also had a message for the 23-year-old prospect.

“With all the hard work that this young man, Josiah Jean, ‘The Rocket,' has put in, the WWE has honored you with this WWE ID contract,” Booker T said. “I just want to say congratulations to ‘The Rocket' Josiah Jean. This is the beginning of the journey.”

Jean was invited to a WWE tryout during SummerSlam week in August, where his promo ability stood out to the trainers and coaches. His development in ROW also helped WWE decide to offer him the contract.

Before the latest move, Jean had been part of the House Money faction alongside former WWE star AJ Francis. Jean later turned on Francis and became a babyface in ROW.

Monica Monroe Adds WWE ID Women's Title

Monica Monroe had an even bigger night at Rise to Wrestling Royalty. She signed her WWE ID contract and left the event holding two championships.

Monroe won the WWE ID Women's Championship while retaining her ROW Women's Championship. Booker T, who owns Reality of Wrestling, congratulated her afterward.

“Congratulations to the newest @WWEID Women's champion and still @realityofwrestling Women's champion – the new ID prospect @wrestleladybird!” Booker T wrote on Instagram.

Reality of Wrestling also celebrated both signings through its official Instagram account, calling it “a huge night” for the promotion.

The WWE ID deals do not work like standard main-roster contracts. Jean and Monroe can continue wrestling on the regional circuit, take other bookings and appear on WWE Evolve.

Reality of Wrestling is one of three WWE ID partner facilities. Jean and Monroe now have the option to appear on Evolve, while a possible move to NXT remains a future possibility rather than a confirmed next step.