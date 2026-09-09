WWE Hall of Famer Kane has officially stepped away from the mayor's office in Knox County after eight years, but leaving the post doesn't necessarily mean the end of Glenn Jacobs' political career. A recent interview has given a little more insight into what the former WWE Champion could do next, and there's already speculation about a much bigger political role. Jacobs recently spoke with WATE News about life after his mayoral tenure and admitted that he isn't sure whether another political run would be the right choice for his family. He also said he would have to think about whether he was actually the right person for a particular position. That uncertainty becomes more interesting because he had previously decided against running for governor.

What Kane said after leaving the Knox County mayor's office

Jacobs' eight-year run as Knox County mayor came to an end at the start of September after he was term-limited out of the position. Rather than immediately announcing another campaign, the WWE legend appears to be taking some time to figure out what comes next.

Speaking to WATE News, he said continuing in politics would require him to consider the impact on his family. That's a different picture from someone already preparing for another election.

He also questioned whether he would be the right candidate for a particular political role. His comments leave the door open, but there's no indication in the reference that Jacobs has committed to another campaign.

Why Kane's name is being linked to the U.S. Senate

The bigger twist came from an Axios report, which identified Glenn Jacobs as a potential candidate for Tennessee's U.S. Senate seat after Marsha Blackburn's term.

Blackburn is running for governor and is widely expected to win the November election. If she does, the report says she would likely appoint someone to fill her Senate seat. That is where Jacobs' name enters the conversation.

Jacobs isn't the only former Knox County mayor mentioned. His friend Tim Burchett, who held the mayor's position before him, was also listed as a possible Senate candidate.

For now, though, the Senate connection remains speculation. Jacobs' own comments suggest he hasn't decided whether another political role even makes sense for him.

Kane's WWE return looks far less likely than another political move

While his political future is still uncertain, a return to WWE action appears unlikely. Kane built a legendary career with the company, winning multiple world titles and working with names including The Undertaker, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

He did reveal one match he always wished could have happened.

During a Going Ringside interview at River City last year, Kane was asked about his dream WWE opponent. His answer was Andre the Giant.

“It can't happen, unfortunately,” Kane said, explaining that Andre died before he entered the wrestling business. He added that he had eventually been in the ring with almost everyone else he could think of, including Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair.

So, while another WWE match with Kane remains unlikely, his next chapter could still be outside the ring, with politics now offering a much less predictable path.