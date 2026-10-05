WWE Hall of Famer Kane had a reason to celebrate, as he marked 29 years since his unforgettable WWE debut with a birthday-style post on X. The Big Red Monster left in-ring competition many years ago. But the anniversary gave him a chance to joke about the milestone himself. Kane wrote, "Happy birthday to me!" on the date his masked character first came into WWE. The debut happened during the Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels in 1997, where Kane was introduced as The Undertaker's brother. Later, he built a career full of championships and memorable WWE moments.

Kane marked 29 years since his WWE arrival

Kane's first appearance is still tied with one of WWE's most famous scenes. He showed up during The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels' Hell in a Cell match, introduced as The Undertaker's brother. So from there, the character became the Big Red Machine and collected multiple World Championship and Tag Team Championship reigns.

His wrestling career took a different direction later. Kane stepped away from full-time in-ring competition to focus on politics, and he became known outside WWE as Glenn Jacobs, the former mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. His last wrestling appearance was in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble.

The 29th anniversary post also let Kane make the milestone less serious. His message on X was short. Simply, "Happy birthday to me!"

Happy birthday to me! — Kane (@KaneWWE) October 5, 2026

Kane also backed Oba Femi after WrestleMania win

Kane has been watching WWE's newer stars too. After Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, the Hall of Famer congratulated him on X and picked Femi for a big future.

"You will be seeing a lot of graphics like this. @Obaofwwe has a rare combination of size, explosiveness, and athleticism. The dude is going to be a major star!" Kane wrote.

Femi's win over Lesnar took only a few minutes, and that's a major result when you think about Lesnar's long history as one of WWE's biggest names. Femi has kept winning matches through the year. Because of this, Kane's prediction about seeing more graphics with the young star already looks supported by his continued run.

He held multiple World and Tag Team championship reigns.

Kane's own WWE legacy goes far beyond the debut anniversary. He became one of the company's most recognisable names during his wrestling career, while his life outside the ring later moved into public office.