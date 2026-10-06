WWE may have finally settled on the WrestleMania 43 weekend, as April 10 and 11 are now being used internally for the Riyadh event. John Pollock and Brandon Thurston reported that WWE's planning is built around these dates right now, which gives the 2027 show a clearer target after months of uncertainty. An official announcement is expected at or before Crown Jewel on November 7. The Saudi Arabia location was already known. But WWE had not publicly locked in the weekend. If the April dates become official, WrestleMania will leave North America for the first time, and that is a very big change for WWE's calendar.

WrestleMania 43 is internally slated for April 10-11 - @BrandonThurston and @iamjohnpollock https://t.co/Sh5uboRXyn — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 5, 2026

WWE Is Working Toward April 10 And 11 For WrestleMania 43

Officially, the April weekend is not announced yet. According to Pollock and Thurston, the dates are used by the people planning WrestleMania 43, while WWE keeps working on the 2027 event internally.

WWE is expected to announce the dates either at Crown Jewel or before the event on November 7. Until then, public information stays more limited: WrestleMania 43 is scheduled for Riyadh during the first half of 2027, but the exact weekend was unclear.

Honestly, this is a different position from WWE's usual WrestleMania planning, where the company tends to announce the host city and date well ahead of time. WWE has announced WrestleMania dates and locations a year or more ahead before, so the delay seems quite unusual for them.

Riyadh WrestleMania Changes WWE's Usual Weekend Plans

If the Riyadh event goes ahead as planned, WrestleMania 43 will be WWE's first WrestleMania held outside North America. The company already has a deal with Saudi Arabia from 2018, with two PLEs from the Kingdom each year. Night of Champions and Crown Jewel are the two Saudi events on this year's schedule.

The 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh came from a separate agreement, similar to the arrangement for WrestleMania 43. Also, the Saudi location creates a practical issue for the traditional "WrestleMania Weekend/Week" schedule, which brings independent promotions into the host city for their own shows.

Because WrestleMania 43 is held overseas, many fans are hopeful another major wrestling promotion will run a similar set of events in the United States in same period. But no promotion is identified as having committed to doing that.

So for WWE, the next concrete step is the date announcement. The company's WrestleMania 43 planning is currently centered on April 10 and 11, while official confirmation is expected by Crown Jewel.