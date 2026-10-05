Dana White says the UFC is now worth $50 billion, putting a number on the promotion just months into its new broadcast era with Paramount and CBS. White used the reported $12.5 billion sale of the Los Angeles Lakers as his comparison, arguing that the UFC should command a higher valuation than the $2 million he and the Fertitta brothers paid for it in 2001. The UFC CEO also has another number in mind. After the seven-year broadcast agreement ends, White wants the next deal to reach $10 billion. He made the comments during a long-form interview with Steven Bartlett.

Lakers sale gives White his $50 billion UFC valuation

White's valuation comes from the gap between what the UFC cost in 2001 and what he believes the business is worth today.

“When I got into this business, not a lot of people believed in it,” White said. “That's why we bought the UFC for $2m.”

White used that sale as the benchmark.

“The UFC was purchased for $2m, and if the Lakers sold for $12.5bn, then the UFC is worth 50bn.”

The jump from $2 million to $50 billion works out to almost 2.5 million percent growth. White had previously valued the UFC at around £23 billion in December 2025, before the Paramount deal.

White said his competitors are now the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA, calling the UFC one of the four major sports organisations in the United States.

Paramount deal puts $10 billion target on White's next broadcast contract

The UFC's seven-year US rights deal with Paramount and CBS started on January 1, 2026. It pays an average of $1.1 billion per year, taking the total to about $8 billion.

The arrangement also moved the UFC away from its previous pay-per-view model in the US, with events available through one Paramount subscription.

White now wants an even bigger number next time.

“I want $10bn after we get out of this deal,” he said. He added that the next five years will be about making the UFC valuable enough to Paramount that the company can justify paying more for its rights.

White also claimed the $8 billion deal got the NFL's attention, saying league officials would have looked at the figure and considered adding games across the week.