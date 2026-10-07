Shido Ash has officially made his televised WWE debut, and Tiffany Stratton was showing support even before he stepped into the ring. Ash teamed with Viktor Zanov on NXT and entered the Dusty Rhodes Classic, where the pair faced Hank and Tank in the first-round match. It didn't go their way, as the NXT veterans got the win and moved on to next week's second round. Stratton had her own way of marking the day, though. Before the match aired, she put the official card on her Instagram Story and gave her boyfriend a very simple message: "Big Shido Debut."

Tiffany Stratton reacts on Shido Ash's debut https://t.co/dvExstTfgP — Tribal Mischief (@RVDKiAgni) October 7, 2026

Shido Ash makes his first televised NXT appearance

Ash's debut came in the opening round of the Dusty Rhodes Classic, alongside Viktor Zanov. They had to get past Hank and Tank to move forward, but the NXT veterans ended their tournament run in the first round.

This is not the first time Ash wrestles under the WWE umbrella. He already worked NXT house shows, dark matches and EVOLVE, and he also appeared on LFG. So the televised NXT appearance adds one more part to his WWE run, even if his first tournament match ended in a loss.

Ash was known before as Shady Elnahas, then he took the Shido Ash name. This change happened a few months ago, and Stratton has since used a more personal nickname for him.

Tiffany Stratton reacts to her boyfriend's WWE debut

Stratton didn't need a long message to show her feelings. She posted the match graphic before the show and wrote, "Big Shido Debut."

The WWE couple made their relationship public at the start of this year, and they keep sharing pictures together from time to time. Stratton putting "Big" in front of Ash's name also fits his massive size.

For Ash, the debut came with a tough first-round matchup, but he already had several chances to work inside WWE's developmental system before this televised spot.

Stratton herself has been keeping her focus on wrestling. She said before on the Battleground Podcast that she got Hollywood calls but turned them down, because she wanted to focus on her WWE career.

"There's nothing really that I can speak on. I have had calls in the past, but I have turned them down just because I wanna focus on wrestling," Stratton said. "I'm just kind of focusing on wrestling, focusing on what's next for me, and we'll see where it all takes me."