Monica Monroe is the new champion after beating Laynie Luck at Reality of Wrestling's Rise of Wrestling Royalty in Texas City, Texas, on October 3. She took the WWE ID Women's Championship, which finished Luck's 320-day run with the title. Ladybird also got an ID contract from the win. Monroe talked quickly and put up a photo with the championship on X, and her next goal is already clear: to beat the 300-plus-day reign Luck just ended. WWE congratulated her too, and confirmed she is officially ID'd now after the victory.

Tonight was a HUGE night for Reality Of Wrestling with (2) wrestlers signing @WWEID contracts. Congratulations @ItsJeanRock & the NEW WWE ID Women's Champion @wrestleladybird https://t.co/ZeDl1g0NrN — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) October 4, 2026

Monroe wins the WWE ID Women's Championship

The title change happened at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling event, Rise of Wrestling Royalty. Laynie Luck entered the show as WWE ID Women's Champion. But after the two met in Texas City, it was Monroe who walked out with the belt.

Luck's reign began on November 17, 2025, when she won the championship in a five-woman elimination match at Beyond Wrestling's Wrestling Open RI 33. That win gave Luck an ID deal with WWE as well.

While holding the championship, Luck made 23 successful title defenses. She also appeared on EVOLVE with the ID Women's Championship.

Monroe is a regular name in Reality of Wrestling, and she also worked in Ring of Honor under the Ladybird name. Not long ago she attended a WWE tryout, and then came her own ID contract.

Monroe sets a 300-day target after her win

Monroe posted her first message as champion on X, together with a picture of the title. She wrote: "#AndNew WWE ID Women's Champion. Holy cr*p. We did it. Now let's go have some fun. I've got a 300+ day reign to beat."

WWE posted about the result as well, and congratulated Monroe. The company wrote: "History made at @TheOfficialROW!!! Monica Monroe has defeated Laynie Luck to win the WWE ID Women's Championship! Congrats to the new champion @wrestleladybird! She has been ID'd!"

WWE thanked Luck for her title run too, and pointed out her 23 successful defenses. The promotion confirmed that Monroe had been ID'd after the win.

Luck was among the wrestlers who received an ID deal after winning the title, while Monroe's road included her recent WWE tryout. Now Monroe is the one holding the championship, and she already set a 300-plus-day mark for her first title reign. Monroe's title reign is now officially underway.