Logan Paul has checked off a Pokémon goal he had been chasing for a long time, and the WWE Superstar was thrilled when it happened. During a gaming stream, Paul found the Shiny Onix he had spent hours searching for after 7,068 encounters across 63 hours of hunting. The odds were 1 in 8,192. Paul celebrated the find online, calling it a feeling and revealing that the shiny Pokémon will be evolved into Shiny Steelix on October 29. He plans to stream the evolution while opening two boxes of Pokémon's Legendary Collection, making the date a gaming event for him.

The Shiny Onix hunt is finally over

Paul shared the numbers behind the hunt in a post celebrating the catch. “I DID IT; After 63 hours and 7,068 encounters, I've finally found Shiny Onix. 1 in 8192 odds. Holy sh*t what a feeling,” he wrote.

He has already decided what comes next. On October 29, Paul said he will evolve the Onix into “Shiny Steelix, the 24k Gold Titan” live on his YouTube channel. The stream will also include him opening two boxes of Pokémon's Legendary Collection, which he listed at $400,000 in his post.

For a WWE star spending time away from wrestling, gaming has given Paul something else to focus on. The Shiny Onix hunt had been one of the goals he was chasing during his time away from the ring.

Paul is still dealing with a long WWE absence

Paul's wrestling schedule remains on hold after he tore his tricep while defending the World Tag Team titles against the Street Profits. He started 2026 as champion with Austin Theory and entered WrestleMania holding the titles before the injury changed his plans.

He has been appearing on Monday Night RAW with his Vision teammates. Paul was also at ringside for Bron Breakker's match against Oba Femi at Sunday Night's Main Event, where he received another update from WWE medical staff.

The news was not what he wanted. A doctor told Paul that he could be out for around six months, explaining, “The risk outweighs the benefit. You're in this for the long haul, you got a career here we gotta think about.” The doctor added that they could go with “five and a half” months as the plan.

Paul has October 29 marked for the Pokémon stream, while his wrestling return remains tied to his recovery.