Liv Morgan is stepping into a different kind of spotlight outside WWE, as the former Women's World Champion announced an upcoming Hot Ones appearance. Morgan shared the news herself on Instagram, and she introduced herself in her usual bold way. She will be on the popular YouTube interview series, which is known for making celebrities eat more and more spicy chicken wings while they answer questions. Her promo was made with footage recorded before the title loss to Stephanie Vaquer, so she can still be seen holding the championship in the clip. The episode is scheduled for this week.

Liv Morgan Announces Her Hot Ones Appearance

Morgan posted the announcement in a short Instagram video, talking straight to viewers before she told them where to see her next.

"This is the Liv Morgan, the greatest Women's World Champion of all time. And I'm gonna be on Hot Ones this week so, watch me."

On the show, celebrities eat 10 chicken wings during their interviews, and every wing has more heat than the one before. The last wing comes with the hottest sauce of the show, which is called the Last Dab.

Morgan's promo footage was filmed when she was still the Women's World Champion. Later she lost the title to Stephanie Vaquer on September 12 at a WWE Live event in Santiago, Chile. Vaquer beat Morgan in her home country, and Becky Lynch worked that match as the special guest referee.

Morgan Remains Involved In The Women's Title Picture

Even after the title loss, Morgan is still in the title picture on RAW. On the October 5 episode, she wrestled Becky Lynch in a No. 1 Contender's Match, but it ended without a winner because Vaquer got involved.

Then things moved to a bigger match. Vaquer asked RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to put her in a match against both Morgan and Lynch at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Pearce approved it, so the three-way title match is official now. And Morgan's Hot Ones appearance gives her one more project away from the WWE ring, with the episode showing the former champion in a totally different setting.