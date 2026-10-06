LA Knight is walking into Money in the Bank with one clear target: Roman Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship. After their heated RAW exchange, Knight made it clear he plans to leave the event with the title, and TKO Group reacted to the confrontation on Instagram. Knight earned his shot at Reigns after he dropped the champion with the BFT, following Reigns' title defense against Penta in Mexico City. Now he wants to turn that moment into his first World Heavyweight Championship win. Money in the Bank also gives Knight a chance to fix his record at the event, which stands at 0-3.

TKO Group's reaction to the heated exchange between Roman Reigns and LA Knight on WWE RAW https://t.co/O25hEt4ZWy — WrestleSD (@wrestle_sd) October 6, 2026

Knight wants to erase his Money in the Bank record

Knight talked about his plans in an interview shared by WWE UK & Ireland's official X page. He pointed straight at the title, and also at the record he wants to change.

"I'm looking to come out with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship," Knight said. "And looking at my past, looking at 0-3 at Money in the Bank, I am looking to make that right."

He also explained what a fourth appearance would mean to him. Honestly, he wants the result to make up for those three times he came up short.

"I am making it 1 out of 4 and making sure that this 1 out of 4 checks out," he said. "Making sure that it rights the wrong, making sure that it makes up for those three times coming up short."

Knight got this title opportunity after he got involved following Reigns' successful defense against Penta. When RAW went off the air, Knight hit Reigns with the BFT.

TKO Group reacts to Knight and Reigns' exchange

TKO Group responded on Instagram to the footage of Knight and Reigns' heated confrontation from this week's RAW. They left an emoji under the post, after Knight again said he would leave Money in the Bank as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Reigns is holding the championship since WrestleMania 42, where he defeated CM Punk. Since then he has defended the title against top names, including Seth Rollins.

Knight has gone 0-3 at Money in the Bank, but this time his goal is not another ladder-match run. He wants the World Heavyweight Championship itself.

So he wants the fourth attempt to end differently, with the championship replacing another failed Money in the Bank result. Knight wants this win to change that record.