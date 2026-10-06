Roxanne Perez has a message for Naomi, and she sent it through a photo from a WWE event. The Judgment Day star shared a picture with her mother and Naomi backstage, and Perez's mother is holding Naomi's Money in the Bank briefcase. Perez also added a line for the former WWE Women's World Champion, writing, "Just my momma manifesting hi @TheTrinity_Fatu." Perez is getting ready for the 2026 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, while Naomi is away from WWE since August 18, 2025, after she announced her pregnancy and left her championship reign behind. So the photo brings both stories together, kind of.

just my momma manifesting ✨✨✨✨???????????? hi @TheTrinity_Fatu https://t.co/wFZRnzffBd — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) October 5, 2026

Perez shared a photo with Naomi before Money in the Bank

She earned her spot in the bout in September by beating La Catalina and IYO SKY. But her next singles match didn't go her way, because Lola Vice defeated her last week.

Perez and Raquel Rodriguez got a win back on the latest RAW, though. The Judgment Day pair beat Vice and Sol Ruca in a tag team match.

Honestly, the Naomi photo has one detail worth noticing: Perez's mother is holding Naomi's MITB briefcase. And Perez tagged Naomi directly in the caption, writing, "Just my momma manifesting hi @TheTrinity_Fatu."

Naomi hasn't appeared on WWE programming since the August 18, 2025, episode of RAW. She went on maternity leave after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the Women's World Championship. Because of the pregnancy, her title run ended.

Perez will enter Saturday's ladder match along with five other women, so six women in total are going for the briefcase on Saturday.

Perez and Rodriguez also got involved in RAW's main event

Perez's night on RAW didn't finish with the tag team win. Later she showed up alongside Rodriguez during the main event, which was set to decide Stephanie Vaquer's challenger at Money in the Bank.

Lynch and Morgan had a back-and-forth match before Perez and Rodriguez interfered. The Judgment Day members tried to help Morgan, but Stephanie Vaquer came out and attacked both wrestlers.

Then Vaquer demanded a three-way match with Lynch and Morgan. Perez is preparing for her own Money in the Bank match, while Rodriguez stays as part of the title picture.

Naomi is widely rumored to return soon, and many people expect her to join The Bloodline in its feud against 946 on RAW. But WWE has not confirmed when The Glow will return. Vaquer's attack ended the main event. And she demanded a three-way title match at the event too.