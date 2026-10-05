John Cena is going back into the WWE media space. The 17-time world champion is announced for an appearance on Busted Open, which is part of the newly launched WWE Radio channel. This show comes after WWE partnered with SiriusXM, and it gives Cena one more big WWE-related role after retiring from in-ring competition. His last major WWE program appearance was at Backlash, where he introduced the fan-voted John Cena Classic tournament. The Busted Open appearance may also tell viewers more about the tournament, but no further details are given yet. Cena keeps working with WWE as a brand ambassador since he stepped away from wrestling.

Tomorrow on Busted Open... https://t.co/YLW45EgowI — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 5, 2026

John Cena Gets New Role On WWE Radio

Cena retired from in-ring competition after more than two decades. The physical toll of wrestling caught up with him in the end. But his work with WWE has not stopped completely.

The former WWE Champion talked about using retirement to make more chances for younger talent. Besides that WWE role, Cena is also continuing his Hollywood career. His next movie release will have him playing Sean in Matchbox: The Movie.

This upcoming Busted Open appearance will be his first major WWE-related program appearance since Backlash. That event is also where Cena introduced the John Cena Classic, a tournament decided by fan voting.

The tournament may come up during the radio appearance. So Cena gets a chance to talk about what comes next for the competition.

Cena Also Addresses Vince McMahon Friendship

Away from his WWE work, Cena recently talked about his friendship with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in an interview with The Guardian. McMahon faced serious allegations and legal proceedings, while denying the allegations. Cena was asked how he keeps the relationship going with all the public backlash.

“I have no guilt nor shame about my friendship and my relationship with Vince McMahon. You're obviously going to put this in [your] article. It's OK to love somebody when they're not perfect,” Cena said.

Cena said he stays loyal to his personal relationships and core principles, even with the scrutiny around McMahon and the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant.

Honestly, this radio appearance gives him one more platform connected with the company, and his work outside the ring goes on through both WWE and Hollywood.