John Cena has talked about why WWE and TKO Group Holdings own a share of the intellectual property around his character, even though "John Cena" is also his real name. Speaking to The Guardian, Cena said the companies put "hundreds of millions of dollars" into the character that was built around him during his WWE career. He also didn't agree with the idea that giving up control of his name was some kind of sacrifice. For Cena, it was a choice he made while building his career in sports entertainment. The former WWE Champion also spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon in the same interview.

John Cena feels that TKO/WWE have earned their share of ownership of the character ‘John Cena.' “John Cena is who I am as a human being, and there is a company – WWE/TKO – that has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the intellectual property of the character John Cena. And rightfully so; they have earned their share of ownership of that.” (@guardian) — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 4, 2026

John Cena Says WWE and TKO Earned Their Share of His Character

Cena explained that WWE and TKO didn't just get his name without putting anything in it. Both companies invested very heavily in the John Cena character, which later becomes one of the biggest identities in WWE.

"John Cena is who I am as a human being. WWE/TKO, that has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the intellectual property of the character John Cena. And rightfully so; they have earned their share of ownership of that."

Cena also said he likes to call the decision a choice, not a sacrifice.

"I prefer to use the word choice (…) When we say yes to something, we say no to everything else."

This kind of thinking is there in Cena's career since many years. He retired from in-ring competition in December 2025 after his year-long farewell tour. During the tour he worked with names like CM Punk, Randy Orton, Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul. His final match was at Saturday Night's Main Event 42, where Gunther defeated him by submission.

Cena Also Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon

The interview also went into Vince McMahon, who was WWE chairman and head booker when Cena made his debut. They worked together for many years, on screen and also behind the scenes, while Cena was rising in WWE.

McMahon resigned from TKO in January 2024 after he was accused of sexual misconduct, and he stayed away from the wrestling business since then. Cena was asked about his friendship with the former WWE chairman, and honestly, he kept the answer simple.

"It's okay to love somebody when they're not perfect," Cena said.

Cena is still connected to WWE as an ambassador even after he ended his in-ring career.