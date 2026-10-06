WWE Divas are always known for putting on a show and doing things that make WWE fans engage with the show. Recently, Stephanie Vaquer sent a message to Rhea Ripley, who is still out of WWE because of a torn meniscus in her knee. On her Instagram Story, Vaquer remembered a 2025 Money in the Bank meeting with Ripley and posted a throwback of herself landing the Devil's Kiss. "I miss you mami," Vaquer wrote next to the image. Ripley got injured in her match with Jade Cargill at WWE Clash in Italy.

Vaquer Brings Back Their 2025 Money in the Bank Moment

The Instagram post goes back to a match from before Vaquer was the current Women's World Champion. During the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, she hit Ripley with the Devil's Kiss. Pretty fitting that she picked this exact image to share while Ripley is sidelined.

Ripley's injury happened in her bout with Cargill at Clash in Italy. The torn meniscus forced her out. It came just after she captured the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 42 by beating Cargill.

Because of this, Chelsea Green stepped into the title picture and won the Interim Women's Championship in a Ladder Match at SummerSlam. Then she was crowned the permanent champion.

Stephanie Vaquer's message to Rhea Ripley on Instagram https://t.co/CNmOygYixe — WrestleSD (@wrestle_sd) October 6, 2026

Chelsea Green Wants a Future Match With Rhea Ripley

Green has also spoken about facing Ripley once she is back. According to her, the two have "amazing chemistry", and she gave Ripley a lot of praise while talking about a possible feud on INSIGHT.

"I think she's one of the best wrestlers in the entire world. She's so talented. She's so giving. She's so generous in the ring. I would love to feud with her, but we don't know," Green said.

Also, Green said she has no idea how long Ripley is going to be gone. "We don't know what her timeline is. We don't know how long that's gonna last. Someone knows. I'm sure Rhea knows," she added.

For now she is taking things week by week, and she looks for other ways to stay busy outside WWE. Green talked about media work and collaborations with the Raptors, and said she keeps pitching ideas because champions want to keep fighting.

Green's next challenger for the Women's Championship is still not decided. But it's not over yet and the title picture stays open. Green is just waiting to see who comes.