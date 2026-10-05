Brie Bella is still dealing with the broken scapula that has kept her out of WWE since SummerSlam, and the former Women's Tag Team Champion now admits her return to the ring is still a long way off. Speaking on the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, Bella revealed that she recently had a CT scan and that the results have been sent to WWE. She remains in physical therapy three days a week and has not been cleared for the exercises she wants to do. Bella also said normal movements can still cause sharp pain, while she is being careful not to lift anything heavier than five pounds during her recovery.

Brie Bella Shares New Details About Her Injury Recovery

Bella said she is working on strengthening the muscles around her scapula, but the recovery has not reached the point where she can freely train again. Even something as simple as shutting a window can cause problems.

“I'm feeling strong. I'm feeling good. I'm still not cleared to do any of the exercises I would like to do,” Bella said.

She added that there are times when she gets “really bad spasms or sharp pains” from ordinary movements. Her current physical therapy schedule is three days per week, with the focus still on basic exercises and rebuilding strength.

The injury came after SummerSlam, leaving Bella on the sidelines shortly after her title run ended. She and Paige had been WWE Women's Tag Team Champions before losing the belts to Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18.

Nikki Bella Continues Her WWE Rivalry While Brie Recovers

Brie's absence has also left Nikki Bella handling the ongoing issue with Paige. After the Bella Twins betrayed Paige at SummerSlam, Nikki returned to SmackDown and defeated her in a singles match in Mexico.

Nikki then shifted her focus toward Chelsea Green and the Women's Championship. Paige interrupted that direction last week, slapping Nikki across the face and challenging her to another match on the October 16 episode of SmackDown.

The rematch is set for Sacramento, while Brie continues her recovery away from WWE competition.

Bella was direct about her own timeline. She does not want to force the comeback.

“I still think my days to be in-ring are still far, unfortunately. I'm not the type of girl to rush things,” she said.