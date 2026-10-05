Former two-time WWE Women's Champion Victoria has left the door open for another WWE match, but there is one condition attached: the company has to make the call first. The 55-year-old, known outside WWE as Lisa Marie Varon, said she is not looking for wrestling bookings. Still, if WWE contacted her, she would be willing to step back into the ring. Varon made the comments on her YouTube channel while discussing a possible return. Her last WWE match came at the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, where she entered at No. 10 for her first WWE bout in almost 12 years.

Victoria Says WWE Would Need To Reach Out First

Varon was asked about getting back into the squared circle and gave a direct answer. “I would go back in the ring if WWE reached out,” she said.

That does not sound like she is chasing a full-time comeback. Varon said she has moved away from the wrestling world and does not follow wrestling content anymore. She even unfollowed several wrestling-related pages on Instagram.

“I had to unfollow a lot of wrestling stuff. No offence to anybody at all,” Varon explained. She also admitted, “I don't even watch myself, I'll be honest with you,” while saying she usually reposts videos or posts of herself instead of searching for them.

There is no indication that WWE has offered her a return at this point. The decision would have to start with the company contacting her.

Her Last WWE Return Came At The 2021 Royal Rumble

Varon made a surprise WWE comeback after leaving in 2009. She moved to TNA as Tara, becoming a five-time Knockouts Champion and one-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Brooke Tessmacher.

After leaving TNA in 2013, she reduced her wrestling schedule. WWE brought her back as the No. 10 entrant in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, giving her a WWE match for the first time in nearly 12 years.

Varon joined Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2001 and reached the main roster in 2002. She won her first Women's Championship by beating Trish Stratus in a Hardcore match at Survivor Series that November.

She captured the title again in 2004, pinning Lita in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination match to dethrone Molly Holly. At WrestleMania 20, during that second WWE title reign, Varon retained against Holly in a Title vs. Hair match, with Holly getting her head shaved.