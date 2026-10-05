Ethan Page has explained why he had no problem saying he wanted to win the Money in the Bank contract and use it for an Intercontinental Championship opportunity. The former WWE Champion talked about the criticism he got after this comment during an interview with Sound Sphere Magazine. Page said he doesn't make career decisions based on what fans think he should want. His comments came after fans asked why winning Money in the Bank would be useful to him if the Intercontinental Championship was his goal. Page doubled down. He made it clear that his career goals are his own to choose.

Ethan Page Defends His Intercontinental Championship Goal

Page had spoken about cashing in for the Intercontinental Championship while he was competing for a place in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. The idea got criticism from fans, who felt the goal was not ambitious enough for someone holding the contract.

Page didn't look interested to change his thinking because of this response. He said, "I don't care what you want," while explaining he has never made decisions based on what fans want from him.

He also took aim at people who judge his goals from outside.

"So when you sit and say, 'Oh, how silly would he be if he did this?' You will never, have never, or will be in my position… so to judge somebody for having a goal that in your mind is not high enough, please just look at your to-do list for your day and then let me know how close any of those items are on winning the Intercontinental Championship," Page said.

Page ultimately did not qualify for this year's Money in the Bank Ladder match. But his interest in the Intercontinental Championship has been there for several months already.

Ethan Page addresses fan criticism toward him saying he would have cashed-in Money in the Bank on the Intercontinental Championship: “When I was competing to get into the Money in the Bank match, I had some comments post-match that it got back to me that fans thought it was a little silly that I was planning to win the Money in the Bank and go after the Intercontinental Championship. I'd like to bring something to the attention of these bozos who flippantly share their opinions. I don't care what you want. There's not an instance in my life that I make a decision based on the desires of the fans in their personal lives. So when you sit and say, ‘Oh, how silly would he be if he did this?' You will never, have never, or will be in my position… so to judge somebody for having a goal that in your mind is not high enough, please just look at your to-do list for your day and then let me know how close any of those items are on winning the Intercontinental Championship, and then judge me on what my goals and dreams and aspirations are. Before I die, I plan on achieving all of my goals and dreams, and one of those is the Intercontinental Championship. So as I chase my goals and dreams in my very specific order to appease my ego and my dreams in my life, I ask that you please keep all your opinions to yourselves on my choices because ultimately, the only thing you're choosing is what to order in the fast food waiting line.” (@soundspheremag) — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 5, 2026

Page Says The Intercontinental Title Remains One Of His Goals

The former champion also explained that winning the Intercontinental Championship is one part of a bigger list of personal goals he wants to finish during his career.

"Before I d*e, I plan on achieving all of my goals and dreams, and one of those is the Intercontinental Championship," Page said.

Besides that, he said he wants to chase those goals in the order that makes sense to him, and not change them because of outside opinions.

Then Page had a very blunt message for people who disagree with his priorities.

"I ask that you please keep all your opinions to yourselves on my choices because ultimately, the only thing you're choosing is what to order in the fast food waiting line," he said.

Overall, Page's comments leave his Intercontinental Championship goal clearly stated, even if he didn't get the Money in the Bank opportunity he was pursuing.