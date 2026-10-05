Matt Cardona has replied after comments from a recent interview made some controversy, and he made it clear he won't take back what he said. The WWE star talked about the situation on X. He explained that he didn't expect remarks from a casual interview over a bagel to become such a big talking point. Cardona shared a clip from the conversation and wrote, "Didn't realize something I said while being interviewed by @BrunchBoys while eating a bagel would be so controversial. I stand by every word I said. Here's the clip. Enjoy." So he let the interview speak for itself.

Didn't realize something I said while being interviewed by @BrunchBoys while eating a bagel would be so controversial. I stand by every world I said. Here's the clip. Enjoy. https://t.co/YOJIf1tUK7 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) October 4, 2026

Matt Cardona doubles down on his interview comments

Cardona's post came after he spoke with Jeremy Jacobowitz about the WWE release that changed his career path. He was asked if getting let go helped him, and his answer was direct. Cardona said the release felt like "the greatest day of my life" because it forced him to change how he approached wrestling and become a better wrestler.

Cardona has already spent years in WWE. He joined the company in 2005 and later won both the Intercontinental Championship and United States Championship. His WWE run ended when he was released during the budget cuts linked with the coronavirus pandemic.

After that, Cardona worked across several promotions, including AEW, TNA and Ring of Honor. He finally returned to WWE in 2025.

He says returning to WWE meant taking less money

The same interview gave Cardona a chance to talk about the financial side of his return. He said he was making more money outside WWE than he ever made while working there, which means his decision to return came with a pay cut.

"I made more money outside than I ever made in WWE. Like, I technically took a pay cut to go back," Cardona said. He explained that the decision was about the opportunity WWE can give him, not just the money right now.

"But going back, is the ultimate opportunity. 'Cause if it works out, it'll be the ultimate raise, right?" Cardona said. He also pointed out that the interview itself happened because WWE arranged it, and added, "I'm sitting here talking to you because WWE set this up."

Cardona is currently part of the SmackDown roster. On X, he shared the interview clip and wrote, "I stand by every word I said." after his comments became controversial.