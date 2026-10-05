LA Knight could get a very different role around Money in the Bank if Bully Ray's idea ever becomes real. The WWE legend thinks the two-time United States Champion could join 946 on RAW and let the faction do the "dirty work" while Roman Reigns stays in his sights. This came right after Jaida Parker joined Royce Keys' group, which already has Bronco Nima and Lucien Price. Ray sees Knight using the stable, but not leading it. But there is one roadblock. A WrestleVotes report says WWE isn't planning to turn Knight heel yet.

LA Knight says he's been held back by politics and people like Roman Reigns. #WWERAW https://t.co/2zH06kMBuB — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 29, 2026

Bully Ray pitches LA Knight as a 946 ally

Bully Ray talked about this on Busted Open Radio, when the topic was who else may join 946. His pitch is connected with Knight's problem with Roman Reigns.

“What if the swerve is, LA Knight is with 946?” Ray said. He made clear that he doesn't mean Knight should be the leader. Knight would just be linked with the faction and get some help in the title picture.

Ray also remembered something Knight said before. “Roman, I've never needed anybody,” Knight had said. Ray imagined Knight bringing some 946 members along, mostly for the physical side of the match.

“I'm trying to give a suggestion that would work if, and only if, they were trying to get the championship off of Roman for a short period of time,” Ray explained.

Because of this, Knight would stand next to Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Jaida Parker, the newest member of the group.

WrestleVotes report keeps Knight's heel turn off the table

Now the idea hits a wall, which is what WrestleVotes reported about Knight's direction in WWE. Based on the backstage report, WWE is not looking right now to turn The Megastar heel.

The reason is pretty simple. Knight still gets very loud reactions each time he comes out in front of the WWE crowd, and the company reportedly has no plan to change that by putting him in a heel role.

Also, Knight stayed popular even with some questionable booking decisions, says the report. So the babyface route is what people expect for now, as long as the crowd keeps cheering for him.

Ray's 946 idea is still just a pitch and not an announced WWE plan. It is built around Knight using the group for help against Reigns, but the current backstage report has him staying on the babyface side.