Asmongold has asked a woman if she is on her period after she criticized him. Claire Max called him a sad loser on October 5, 2026, and the Twitch and Kick personality, Asmongold, replied by asking what had got her so worked up. The exchange follows his comments this week telling game developers to "stop putting women into shooter games unless they're meant to be primarily eye candy." Claire Max builds video game armor for a living. His reply has since passed 187,000 views.

Asmongold asks Claire Max why she's so worked up over him https://t.co/PEyyfmIdbN — yeet (@Awk20000) October 5, 2026

Asmongold told developers to keep women out of shooter games

Asmongold made the comments on October 2 while reacting to footage

from the next Gears of War game. He described the female captain in it as "some stupid feminist power fantasy" and predicted the studio behind it would face layoffs or shut down.

He then addressed developers directly. Asmongold wrote that the men who play shooters "don't want to be ordered around by some butch masculine girlboss," and said characters of that kind appeal to nobody and put off almost everybody.

The reaction did not change his position. Asmongold returned to the subject on stream two days later and said that "video games are made for men," arguing that studios which think otherwise will watch their games fail.

Claire Max has been making costumes since she was fourteen

Claire Max is an illustrator and personal trainer based in Los Angeles, and she works in EVA foam and 3D printing. She has modeled for Cloak, the clothing label founded by Markiplier and Jacksepticeye.

She is not a streamer and had no history with Asmongold before this week. Her Patreon runs to around thirty paying members. Her post about him was four words long. "Asmongold is such a sad loser," Claire Max wrote, without naming the Gears of War comments or arguing the point with him.

Asmongold did not address what she had said

Asmongold answered in the early hours of October 5. "What's got you so worked up? Are you on your period or something?" he wrote, replying to the four words and nothing else.

His audience dwarfs hers. Asmongold streams to more than 2.4 million followers on Twitch and another 330,000 on Kick, against her roughly 227,000 on X. He has been suspended from Twitch twice this year, for a week in April and a fortnight in August, both times for hateful conduct. After the second suspension, he said he apologized for nothing. Claire Max has said nothing since his reply, and neither has Twitch.